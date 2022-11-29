Inside Memphis Business: Keeping the Momentum

× Expand Illustration courtesy bakhtiar zein / dreamstime

It’s been several whirlwind years of change for Memphis’ nonprofit sector. The Covid-19 pandemic forced almost every organization into a rethink of their entire structures, adapting everything from service execution to fundraising efforts. Kevin Dean and Momentum Nonprofit Partners found themselves at the center of the maelstrom, helping to connect other organizations with grants and keeping them up-to-date on information and other support efforts. And while organizations are finding their feet again after things have mostly returned to normal, fallout from the pandemic has forced nonprofits in Memphis to continue seeking innovative ways to service the community.

“A lot of nonprofits are stabilizing, which is good,” says Dean. “But there were a lot of unintended consequences from the pandemic which are creating some sticky situations.” He points to something in the nonprofit world referred to as “the great resignation,” which found that many executive directors had been looking to step down at almost the same time. “We did a state of the sector survey in 2020 and found that 51 percent of EDs were planning to leave their positions within five years,” he continues. “We’ve been talking about a leadership crisis in the nonprofit world for years, and it’s affecting Memphis just like it is everywhere else.”

photograph courtesy momentum nonprofiti partners Kevin Dean

But it’s not just holes at the directorial level. Overall staffing shortages have plagued every industry around the country, including the nonprofit sector. A limited staff means that organizations can’t offer the same scope of services that they could just a few years ago. And attracting new employees means becoming more competitive with salaries.

“I’ve been fighting for the sector to have competitive wages for a long time,” says Dean. “It’s really important and overdue, but as they get more competitive, with benefits included too, it can mean a significant increase in your workforce budget, and that might be while having a staff shortage at the same time.” Dean has also seen increased demand for remote work, with many organizations shifting to a hybrid schedule. Remote work isn’t applicable, however, for nonprofits that provide hands-on services, creating another conundrum to solve.

Increased budgets and stretched resources create a need for greater fundraising, but many organizations are finding that traditional outreach isn’t as effective as it once was. Dean mentions that even among digital platforms, fundraising has changed drastically. “Facebook isn’t what it once was, and it’s hard to fundraise on Instagram,” he says. “It’s tough from both a messaging and fundraising perspective to stand out on those platforms, but people want to give digitally as opposed to just sending envelopes with donations.

“Covid was crisis after crisis, and it’s hard to say what the next few months will look like, but Memphis has always shown a willingness to adapt.” — Kevin Dean

“National data show a huge increase in online giving over traditional methods,” he continues, “so it’s about organizations finding ways to make it easy for potential donors.” Dean cites a recurring donation he makes to BRIDGES, which is simplified via a platform on their website. “I’ve set it up as a recurring payment, where it just takes the money out of my account every month. That’s something growing really quickly, and I think organizations will find they can have some success by making donating even more accessible.”

Momentum also polls donors on how they respond to various nonprofit messaging. Many donors, according to Dean, are getting tired of what he calls “poverty porn,” when organizations constantly spin sad stories about clients they’ve helped. Donors are getting fatigued by those types of ads, he says. “So what organizations have to do now is find a new, more direct method of messaging. It’s a tough process, because people do respond well to a story about a specific person, as opposed to a large group. So that’s what everyone is trying to figure out right now, and there’s no easy answer at the moment.”

It’s a lot to tackle for small organizations, but Dean is cautiously optimistic about the future. “Covid was crisis after crisis, and it’s hard to say what the next few months will look like, but Memphis has always shown a willingness to adapt. No nonprofit is likely to close their doors, but we may see scaled-back services as organizations shift their focus.”