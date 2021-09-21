Innovation Awards Nominations Are Open

Nominations are still open for the Inside Memphis Business Innovation Awards. For almost a decade, IMB has recognized brilliant individuals, teams, and collectives who are at the forefront of moving Memphis forward. The ninth annual Innovation Awards winners will be announced later this fall, and we’d like to hear your nominations for the people and organizations keeping Memphis on the cutting edge. Last year’s winners covered a wide range of fields, from education to senior living, interactive art to journalism, and we are seeking a similarly diverse range in 2021.

When submitting a nomination, please include any pertinent biographical or business information at your disposal, as well as why you think the person, business, or organization should be recognized as a leader among innovators. Email your nomination to Samuel Cicci: scicci@contemporary-media.com.

Last year's winners were Leigh Mansberg (Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South); Kent Phillips (Trezevant Manor); Christopher Reyes (Baron Von Opperbean's Exploratorium of Magic & Science); and Wendi C. Thomas (MLK50). Read about their accomplishments here.