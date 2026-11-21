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Memphis was arguably the deadliest city in America for much of this decade, topping the lists both for murders and for pedestrian fatalities.

There are signs of hope. No longer is Memphis called the murder capital of the U.S., and for the first time, the city has a comprehensive, data-driven plan to reduce the number of pedestrians dying on our streets.

Memphis’s dramatic decline in crime includes a murder rate at the lowest level in 15 years. According to noted crime data analyst Jeff Asher, St. Louis and Kansas City now have higher rates than Memphis, and if the current trajectory continues, Memphis’s rate soon will be lower than those of Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Baltimore.

That same kind of dramatic progress is needed to reduce pedestrian deaths — which remain the highest in the U.S. The 185-page Memphis Safety Action Plan, released in August, offers optimism that the city can reach the plan’s goals — a decline of 10 percent by 2030, 25 percent by 2035, and 50 percent by 2040.

These are audacious goals in a city that had 901 pedestrian deaths and 2,062 serious injuries between 2019 and 2023. That was a formidable 66 percent increase from 2015 to 2019. If Memphis achieves the goals set forth in the plan, we will be back where we were before Covid.

In a report called Dangerous by Design, Smart Growth America repeatedly blames the physical design of streets. Poplar Avenue, for example, includes stretches that are seven lanes wide. Summer Avenue has a crash rate twice that of comparable roads. Across Memphis, pedestrians encounter wide lanes, high speeds, long distances between crossings, and sidewalks that are broken or nonexistent.

The result is a transportation system that frequently asks people to do something inherently dangerous: to cross streets designed primarily to move automobiles quickly, increasing the risks to the 28,000 Memphis households that either do not own a car or prefer to walk or bike.

“City leadership and MPD must work together to communicate the importance of following traffic laws and educate people on what those laws are. All too often there is zero enforcement for illegal maneuvers like parking in the bike lane or pulling into crosswalks at a red light. You can see this play out at any school during pickup or dropoff.” — Kelsey Huse

According to the Memphis report, 63 percent of fatalities and serious injury crashes are related to intersections, 25 percent to teen drivers, 24 percent to vulnerable road users, 21 percent to aggressive drivers, and 19 percent to road departures. Despite frequent complaints of speeding as a concern by the public, only three percent were speeding-related.

Kelsey Huse, safe street advocate and author of the Substack Memphis Urbanism, says: “We must ensure the safety action plan is actually followed and real policies are implemented. Memphis has too many amazing plans that are left on the shelf and either not funded or delayed on implementation. Most cities pass a plan like this and don’t make any improvements. Our leaders have to be actually committed to this plan.”

Nick Wiggins, bikeway and pedestrian program manager for the City of Memphis, says implementation of the report’s recommendations is already underway and there will be quarterly meetings to report on progress. Next steps focus on the “three e’s”: engineering, education, and enforcement, he said.

Immediate steps are to address 15 “quick-build demonstration temporary projects”; a major project improving the number-one location for crash frequency, the six-way intersection connecting Lamar Avenue, Kimball Avenue, and Pendleton Street; and targeted improvements for 10 priority intersections and 10 priority corridors. The plan estimates the cost at $72.6 million.

Huse emphasizes enforcement and education: “City leadership and MPD must work together to communicate the importance of following traffic laws and educate people on what those laws are. All too often there is zero enforcement for illegal maneuvers like parking in the bike lane or pulling into crosswalks at a red light. You can see this play out at any school during pickup or dropoff.”

She advocates for “the leading pedestrian interval” as an affordable, doable short-term alternative to redesigning a single intersection at a cost of $13 million. “When the pedestrian button is pushed, when the light turns red, the walk sign is on for five seconds with no green lights for cars. This gives pedestrians a ‘head start’ across the street,” she says. “It can be done for free at practically any intersection in the city that has walk signs.”

The backbone of the plan is the Safe System Approach which presumes the presence of human error. People will make mistakes. Drivers will speed. People will cross where they shouldn’t. Someone will look down at a phone. Someone will misjudge a gap in traffic.

Wiggins says a transportation system designed around safety does not assume that every person will behave perfectly, but it is designed so that an ordinary mistake does not become a death sentence. Instead of asking, “Why did this pedestrian get hit?” it asks, “Why was it possible that this mistake produced a fatality?”

Rather than treating each death as an isolated event, the Memphis plan treats the entire transportation network as a system that can be redesigned and improved. That could mean narrower lanes, safer and more frequent crossings, pedestrian refuge islands, better lighting, sidewalks that actually connect, protected bicycle facilities, improved intersections, and traffic-calming measures.

Memphis has spent years being told that its streets are dangerous by design. Now the city has an opportunity to make them safe by design, and to shed its #1 ranking. That is what the Safety Action Plan recommendations are all about, while understanding that less deadly is not the same thing as safe.

Tom Jones is the principal of Smart City Consulting, which specializes in strategic communications, public policy development, and strategic planning. He tends the 20-year-old Smart City Memphis blog and is an author with experience in local government. Contact him at tjones@smartcityconsulting.com.