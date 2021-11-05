Inside Memphis Business 2022 CEO of the Year Nominations are Open

Every year, Inside Memphis Business honors CEOs who have proven to be exemplary in their fields, leading their companies to success on local, regional, national, and international stages.

We are now accepting nominations for the 2022 CEO of the Year awards, presented by eBiz Solutions. Memphis is graced with tremendously talented, inspiring executives in charge of their companies and organizations, and we want to hear from you about the best in the business. In 200 words or less, pitch us on why he or she should get the award: vision, achievements, business philosophy, employee relations, management style, special qualities. Please include the company's number of employees in all nominations. Email your nomination to scicci@contemporary-media.com.

The deadline for CEO of the Year nominations is Tuesday, November 22nd. When all winners have been selected, each will be notified and interviewed for the February 2022 issue of Memphis magazine. A breakfast in late February will honor the CEOs.

Last year, we honored leaders of Memphis area hospitals as recognition of their stellar work during the Covid-19 pandemic. View our 2021 CEO panel discussion on how each hospital adapted to new circumstances here.