Announcing a Leadership Shift at Inside Memphis Business

× Expand Sam Cicci (left), photographed by Madison Yen. Jon Sparks (right), photographed by Karen Pulfer Focht.

Contemporary Media’s business publication, Inside Memphis Business, will enter the next phase of its journey captained by Samuel X. Cicci. Sam will take over from Jon W. Sparks as editor of IMB, effective May 1.

Inside Memphis Business is published within the pages of Memphis magazine. IMB was founded in 2006 under the name Memphis Business Quarterly. Throughout its 15-year history, IMB has published some of the best long-range business stories in the Memphis area, as well as valuable annual collections like Power Players, the Innovation Awards, the CEO of the Year Awards, and a meeting and events guide.

I have great confidence in Sam: He will continue IMB’s best traditions while injecting new ideas. Sam has worked as associate editor of both Inside Memphis Business and Memphis magazine. A New Mexico transplant and Rhodes College graduate, he adeptly covers business, culture, and food.

Jon Sparks will stay on with Contemporary Media, continuing to write for IMB and for our other publications. Jon has done remarkable work at the helm of IMB, including revamping Power Players, successfully merging IMB with Memphis magazine, and hosting a number of outstanding events.

Congratulations, Sam. And thanks to both Jon and Sam for your excellent work. Onwards.