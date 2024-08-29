2024 Innovation Award Nominations Are Open

Nominations are open for the twelfth annual Memphis Magazine Innovation Awards. For more than a decade, we’ve recognized brilliant individuals and teams at the forefront of moving Memphis to the future. Our Innovation Award winners will be announced in the fall, and we’d like to hear from you about the people and organizations you witness keeping Memphis on the cutting edge. Last year’s winners demonstrated a wide range of expertise, including healthcare, drug detection, the arts, sports, and education. We hope to see a similarly varied group in 2024.

When submitting a nomination, please include any pertinent biographical or business information at your disposal, as well as why you think the person, business, or organization should be recognized as a leader among innovators. Email your nomination to innovation@memphismagazine.com by Friday, September 13th, 2024.

Here are last year’s winners.