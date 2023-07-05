The 2023 Innovation Award nominations are open!

Nominations are open for the eleventh annual Inside Memphis Business Innovation Awards. For more than a decade, IMB has recognized brilliant individuals and teams who are at the forefront of moving Memphis forward. Our Innovation Award winners will be announced in the fall, and we’d like to hear from you about the people and organizations you witness keeping Memphis on the cutting edge.

Last year’s winners demonstrated a wide range of expertise, from AI tech in medicine to innovations in AM radio, and we are seeking a similarly varied group in 2023.

When submitting a nomination, please include any pertinent biographical or business information at your disposal, as well as why you think the person, business, or organization should be recognized as a leader among innovators. Email your nomination to scicci@contemporary-media.com by Friday, August 2nd.

Read up on last year's winners here.