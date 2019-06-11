When Cybill Shepherd Was Voted "Most Attractive" at East High School

CybilllShephard-MostAttractive2-1968

Not too long ago, I showed you a few photos of Cybill Shepherd that I had discovered in an East High School Mustang yearbook.

But these were taken when she was in the 11th grade at that school. Just one year later, as a senior, she had become more of a "star" — on-campus and off. As you can see here, she was voted "Most Attractive" by her fellow students, along with a nice-looking fellow named Bill Nash (where is HE today, I wonder?), and was also a candidate for the Homecoming Court.

With her rather striking blonde hair, she's hard to miss in the yearbook photos that show the various school groups. But if you think her main appeal was her looks, think again. Cybill was a member of the Math Club, French Club, Science Club, Pep Club Hall of Fame, and won first place in the East High School Science Fair.

In the ads at the back, she's shown perched atop a vending machine with another student, as part of a promotion for Dr. Pepper (below).

Okay, I know what you're thinking: Vance, you seem to have a certain ... uh, obsession with Miss Shepherd. Look, I just thought I'd share some photos of one of our city's bona-fide stars.

Now, it's true that we dated, off and on, for a while — oh, she'll deny it, of course.. And it's also true (so I've heard) that I'm featured in several chapters of her autobiography, Cybill Disobedience. But we parted ways after she first caught sight of the tumble-down Lauderdale Mansion — I had invited her there one summer evening to sip Kentucky Nip and view my director's cut of The Last Picture Show — and fled down the driveway, begging the orphans at the gates to "take her away from this horrid place," as I recall that dreadful evening.

I haven't spoken to her since, I promise. The Lauderdales simply won't tolerate such "uncybill" behavior.

PHOTOS COURTESY EAST HIGH SCHOOL