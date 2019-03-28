When Cybill Shepherd Was a Student at East High School

CybillShepherd1-East67

Memphis' own Cybill Shepherd has enjoyed a long and remarkable career as an actor, singer, and activist. Most people first saw her on the silver screen playing Jacy Farrow in The Last Picture Show (1971), but also remember her for Moonlighting (1985-1989), Cybill (1995-1998), and other roles.

While she was still a teenager attending East High School, she was already on her way to fame (and, presumably, fortune) when she was named Miss Teenage Memphis in 1966 in a citywide contest, and also voted Miss Congeniality by her fellow students at East in 1967.

A modeling career following, and the story goes that director Peter Bogdanovich spotted her on the cover of Glamour magazine and cast her in The Last Picture Show. Her career has been pretty much non-stop ever since. If you want the details, pick up a copy of her autobiography, Cybill Disobedience. Among other things, she has said, "I never wanted to be Jane. I wanted to be Tarzan. I didn't want to vacuum the tree house. I wanted to swing from the trees."

Looking through some old East High School years from the late 1960s, I came across quite a few photos of Cybill, as you might expect, which I'm sharing with you here. One of them (below) shows her being interviewed by none other than "G.K." himself, the well-known disc jockey George Klein, who passed away in February.