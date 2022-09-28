× Expand photograph special collections, university of memphis libraries.

Dear Vance: What happened to the huge fountain that was located outside City Hall in the 1980s? — K.B., Memphis.

Dear K.B.: I always thought the Civic Center Fountain, as it was called, was a magnificent addition to Downtown. As you can see from the photograph and postcard, it was a shallow, circular pool, and in the center, a powerful jet sent a plume of water high into the air. It was an impressive sight, and on sunny days, the mist from the fountain created its own rainbow.

Seemingly built to last forever, the fountain was the centerpiece of the new Civic Center Plaza, the cluster of modern-looking city, county, state, and federal buildings erected in the 1960s and ’70s at Main and Adams. Within two decades, though, it was gone.

A little history here. Ever since Memphis became a city, Main Street was the main commercial artery. Just about every major department store, movie theater, bank, and important business was located up and down Main Street. But Memphis didn’t escape the problems that affected other American cities in the 1960s and ’70s. As the suburbs developed, and giant shopping centers and indoor malls opened, residents lost interest in the “old-fashioned” establishments. Giant single-screen movie palaces couldn’t compete with the “multiplex” theaters, and why pay to park and visit one store, when a modern mall offered dozens — if not hundreds — of shopping experiences, complete with food courts?

Downtowns across America were dying, so city planners came up with a novel idea: Let’s take Main Street, eliminate the cars and traffic, and turn it into an outdoor version of the shopping mall. And so, in the early 1970s, Memphis unveiled plans for the Mid-America Mall. What came down first breaks my heart: Construction crews “decluttered” Main Street by removing all the wonderful old store signs mounted on the buildings; many of them were outstanding examples of neon art. Look at then-and-now pictures of Main Street, and you’ll see what I mean.

Next, they closed off Main Street itself, scraped away the sidewalks, curbs, and asphalt, and laid down bricks. This wasn’t a good plan, at least not at first. The pavers weren’t always laid completely flat, causing tripping hazards, and the gaps between the bricks were traps for anyone wearing high-heeled shoes. So let’s just say the new mall was a “work in progress.” When artwork in the form of sculptures, banners, and murals was added, it began to look a whole lot better.

The real showcase of the mall, though, was the fountain. Shortly after noon on October 12, 1976, as part of the Oktoberfest celebrations along the new mall, The Commercial Appeal reported, “Mayor Wyeth Chandler threw a big red, white, and blue switch activating the new fountain in Civic Center Plaza. A crowd estimated by police at 6,000 to 8,000 was on hand when the fountain’s first 60-foot spray arched skyward and splashed back into the just-finished reflecting pool.” The water collected into a shallow, 120-foot circular stone basin, and then overflowed over a low, curved wall into drains around the edge, where pumps cycled it back into the fountain.

× Expand postcard courtesy memphis and shelby county room, benjamin l. hooks central library. A postcard shows areas of the new mall shortly after it opened.

As a Lauderdale, who appreciates fine things, I always thought it was beautiful. So did Carol Coletta, who — then and now, it seems — has played a major role in changing the face of Downtown. Back then, as director of promotions for the Mid-America Mall, she told reporters that day, “With this fountain and this tremendous expanse, this plaza is going to be a great civic space — a great people space. I think the fountain will become the new symbol of the city.” I thought so, too.

Downtown workers, who used the new mall on a regular basis, didn’t agree. On a windy day, that plume of water sprayed anyone walking nearby, so people avoided the fountain — or carried an umbrella. “Couples sitting on the steps around the fountain quickly learned what happens to a 60-foot column of water when the wind shifts. You get wet,” reported the CA, two weeks after the new plaza opened. “As she emerged from the spray, one woman said, ‘I don’t know what I’ll tell them when I get back to the office, all wet.’”

× Expand image courtesy of special collections, university of memphis libraries An architect's rendering of the proposed fountain.

Now here’s where I confess to a crime. One summer day, I stopped to admire the fountain on a rare public outing, and I studied the design of that giant plume. The water didn’t gush from one massive nozzle; instead, it came from perhaps a dozen smaller jets, arranged in a tight circle in the middle of the pool. Could a Lauderdale, I wondered, squeeze between them, and if I was successful, what would it be like inside?

In a flash, still wearing my dress pants and spats, I hopped into the pool and waded across it. When I reached the center I managed to fit (barely) between the nozzles. This was tricky, because they were so powerful that if I had slipped, and my head fell into the full blast of that spray, anyone in City Hall that day might have noticed a human skull blown high into the sky, leaving a headless body floating in the fountain. That would have been the end of Vance — but a memorable day for everyone else!

Instead, I found myself inside a solid cone of water. I couldn’t see through it — but looking upward, I could glimpse the sky. It was like standing inside a tube of water, and the roar was deafening. There I was in the heart of Downtown, and yet I felt completely isolated. It was really quite eerie.

After enjoying this experience for a few minutes, I decided to leave, so once again I squeezed between the nozzles and clambered out of the water — where two policemen were waiting for me. My adventure might have resulted in a trip to the hoosegow, but of course as soon as they recognized me as a Lauderdale, they apologized, and even offered to dry me off (I declined).

Problems quickly developed with the fountain. It tended to leak, clog, and collect debris, and a newspaper headline from 1978 complained, “Fountain Maintenance Takes up Half of Work Time on Mall.” Those leaks sent water trickling into a parking garage below, as well as the basement of City Hall. The fountain became such a constant headache, as I recall, that it was often shut down for weeks at a time, while workers tried to seal and clean it.

What really caused its destruction, however, was the fountain’s prominent location. In 1986, city planners decided to return buses to the mall, and the fountain stood in the way. When these plans become public, the CA — while still reporting its maintenance problems — seemingly changed their minds about the fountain, strongly objecting to the bus plan: “Why on earth sacrifice so dramatic and popular an eye-catcher as the Civic Center Fountain, which is an anchor at the mall’s north end, and why couldn’t a fleet of smaller vehicles shuttle people up and down the mall, instead of those noisy, bulky buses?”

Well, we know how it turned out. On August 21, 1986, the daily paper, noting that “Battle Lines Are Being Drawn,” began its story in this way: “It’s the buses versus the shuttles on the Mid-America Mall, but either way, the Civic Center Fountain should go.”

Minerva Johnican, a member of the Memphis City Council, didn’t think much of this plan. She formed a “Save Our Fountain” committee and urged her fellow politicians to “realize its grandeur and beauty.”

Space prevents me from reporting all the back-and-forth that went on over the years, with reporters announcing, “The fountain will stay” and then just weeks later telling readers, “The fountain will stay, but will be rebuilt in a narrow, oval shape.” By this time, the city was considering other vehicles instead of buses — at first going with shuttles, but eventually (as we know) deciding on the old-timey trolley system.

No matter what they used, though, the fountain stood where the trolley designers hoped to build a station, complete with a clock tower. In 1988, consultants with the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced major revisions to the mall. Among them: “The Civic Center Fountain is eliminated.”

You’d think the demolition of such a landmark would have made front-page news, but if it did I was never able to find a story or photo about it. Perhaps the novelty of the big fountain had worn off. Sometime after 1991 — without a lot of fanfare, really — construction workers removed it from the mall.

For many Memphians, the Civic Center Fountain is today only a vague memory. Many people I’ve talked with don’t recall it at all. Of course, they didn’t venture inside it. That was definitely an experience to remember.

