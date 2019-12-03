Santa's House in Court Square

Now everyone knows that for most of the year Santa and Mrs. Claus live at the North Pole, working with elves to assemble all the hundreds of millions of toys gathered in the workshops from the lists that are mailed there from good little boys and girls. And during their spare time, they take care of their flock, or gathering, or whatever you call it, of flying reindeer, which manage to traverse the globe and bring Santa to the rooftop chimney of every single house on the night before Christmas.

You know, when you really think about it, I'm not sure this could actually happen. But that's just my cynical nature. Forgive me. I'll move on.

I really don't know where Santa gets all the money to do this. Surely it's not from those kettles hanging outside grocery stores during the holidays. And so I'm not sure if I've ever seen a photograph of the North Pole property where the Clauses live most of the year. It's probably a closely guarded secret, to keep away snoops.

But — thanks to a website for alumni Memphis Technical High School (better known, of course, as simply Tech) — we do have a small but fascinating photo of the house where Santa lived during his brief stay in Memphis.

Now it's possible that Santa Claus moved around a lot over the years. After all, he did have that sleigh. But in 1940, at least, he obviously lived right here, in the heart of Court Square, and it was a rather lavish residence. Children of all ages were surely impressed by the snowflakes and garland adorning the front of the building, and look above the door — a lighted display of Santa and his reindeer.

Judging from the crowds here, risking their lives by standing in line under that thick row of icicles, visiting Santa to give him their list of toys was just as popular then as it is now.

I'm sure the building's curious resemblance to a Quonset hut was surely a coincidence.

Just one question: Who were the Bakers, I wonder?