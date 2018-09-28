Overton Park's Tiny Log Cabin

In the past, I have enthralled my half-dozen readers (yes, I'm talking about you) with photos and a few words about the Japanese Garden that once stood in Overton Park. That lovely feature was removed — rather forcibly and quickly — after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Anyway, I was rummaging through my old postcards archived in the Lauderdale Library, searching for other images of that garden, when I came across this old postcard, and thought I'd share it with you.

After they — and I don't know who, exactly, "they" were, since I wasn't around at the time — after "they" demolished the Japanese Garden, "they" were left with a little empty island in the middle of a large empty lake, so at some point, "they" placed (or built) a cute little log cabin on the island, as you can see here.

I have no idea how large (or small) this structure was; somebody should have stood beside it when they snapped the photograph, to provide a sense of scale. What were you thinking, cameraman? And I also don't know what purpose it served, or where it came from, or what happened to it, so please don't ask me about any of that. All I have is the postcard. Sorry.

What I DO know is that this is not the present-day Rainbow Lake in Overton Park. This lake, as I've said before, was filled in when they constructed the Memphis Academy of Arts complex.