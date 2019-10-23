Rare Photos of Memphis Elementary School — And It's in Ohio

× Expand Memphis Elementary School in Cleveland, as it looked in 1923. The main entrance was at the left in this photo, next to the flagpole.

If you've been reading Memphis magazine — and I certainly hope you've been doing so — you are surely aware of the intrepid endeavors of my esteemed colleague Alex Greene, who has embarked on a mission to visit every city in America that has the same name as our own.

So far, his journeys have carried him to Memphis, Nebraska; Memphis, Missouri; and even a village named Memphis in New York State (you can read about that one in our November issue) — with many more to follow.

I've always been intrigued by places named after our city, and so it came as a pleasant surprise when, just wandering here and there around the Internet, I came across these vintage photos of the Memphis School, located in Cleveland, Ohio.

Of course, the obvious question that came to mind is: Was this establishment named in honor of our city? After all, even the address of the school (as I found when I started researching it) was 4103 Memphis Avenue. But so far, I don't have an answer to that question.

× Expand The sixth-grade class of Memphis Elementary School in Cleveland. Someone has scribbled the date of 1923 on the back, and has indicated this was a sixth-grade class there.

What I do know is that this elementary school opened around 1914 in a working-class neighborhood in the heart of Cleveland known as Old Brooklyn. The nice-looking building, constructed of buff-colored brick, was originally two stories. Within 10 years or so, a third floor was added.

A large gymnasium was located in the basement, along with dressing rooms, one classroom, the boiler room, the custodian's shop, and the "coal and ash room." I guess that's where they sent the students who misbehaved.

The main entrance, as you might expect, was on the ground floor, which contained the principal's office, a spacious "assembly room" complete with elevated stage, and five classrooms. The second floor contained seven more classrooms, and a small lunch room for the faculty. The top floor held eight classrooms.

I know this because I turned up the 1935 floor plans for the building, and tucked here and there are boys and girls restrooms, shower rooms, and even a little room labeled a "dispensary" (for what, exactly, I don't know — perhaps medicine or school supplies). But what's missing, it seems to me, is a lunchroom or cafeteria of any kind. Perhaps the assembly room served that purpose, but if it did, you'd think the detailed plans would also show a kitchen or some kind of food preparation area nearby, and they don't.

Well, it doesn't matter, because the school doesn't exist anymore. Sometime in the mid-1990s, it was demolished. Alumni of Memphis Elementary have maintained a nice website about their old school; It's filled with interesting stories about teachers and students, and even includes photos of the demolition, as well as pictures of objects like old clocks, light fixtures, and furniture taken from the school just before it was torn down.

The place obviously held lots of fond memories for the boys and girls who went there. As one former student noted, "Over the years, I've run into both young and old Memphis School alums. It's always fun to reminisce with fellow classmates, no matter what year they attended. Most agree that Memphis School was a special place. Yes, the once-dignified school is now gone, but the memories will always remain."

The property, which took up an entire city block, stood vacant for years — just a grassy field, with no trace at all of the old building. But in recent years, it has been transformed into a rather nice community garden. in 2010, an establishment called Vino Veritas Cellars & Old Brooklyn Winery opened on the site. Their website says it is "Cleveland's Hidden Gem Winery," and I must say it looks like a nice place, complete with a 3,000-square foot greenhouse that's used as an event space for weddings and other special events.

It's a shame the old school came tumbling down, but it seems the citizens of Cleveland have done something fine with the location.