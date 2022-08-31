Look! A Hungry Fisherman Menu from the 1970s

A few weeks ago, I told you — or at least reminded you — of the Hungry Fisherman restaurants in Memphis. These were incredibly popular establishments, packed to the rafters every night of the week, and that original post attracted a lot of attention because so many Memphians still have so many fond memories of the place.

Well, how about a walk down memory lane, with a look at an actual menu from the 1970s?

Just imagine. You've pulled into the massive parking lot, walked up that wooden boardwalk to the heavy wooden doors, strolled past all the nautical memorabilia in the lobby, and then taken a booth in the huge dining room, with its vaulted ceiling and windows overlooking the lake.

And then you pick up the menu, and you're confronted with a rather incredible selection of seafood. How to decide? There's fillet of flounder, calabash shrimp, Gulf Coast red snapper, deviled crabcakes, New England clam chowder, Alaskan sno-crab legs — almost 40 selections in all.

If for some crazy reason, you didn't want actual seafood, the Hungry Fisherman also offered Idaho rainbow trout, teriyaki chicken breast, rib-eye steak, fried mushrooms, and even an "All-American Hamburger Platter."

Don't forget to order an ice-cold pitcher of Sangria.

The best part of all? Except for the New England Seafood Dinner ($12.99), and the half-pound whole lobster ($10.49) everything you see here cost under $10.

And when you were done, you could slurp on a lemon ice cone — for free.

I don't know about you, but my mouth's watering just looking over this, and I keep wondering: why did such a wonderful place have to close?

Well, savor it in your memories.