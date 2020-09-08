Limited Quantity: Ask Vance — Book Two

A fully illustrated collection of the best columns from Memphis magazine's history expert.

by

“I always hope for two ‘wow’ reactions from the readers of my column,” says the reclusive Vance Lauderdale, in a rare interview. “I want them to say, ‘Wow, I remember that!’ or “Wow, I never knew that!’”

For more than 20 years, “Ask Vance” has been one of the most popular features of Memphis magazine. The reclusive historian — the last descendant of one of our city’s oldest families (or so he claims) — recently went through 10 years of double-page, fully illustrated columns and selected 60 of his favorites, and then went back to sleep in his La-Z-Boy.

So we did the rest. We’ve compiled the stories he liked into a full-size, full-color collection, Ask Vance: More Questions and Answers from Memphis Magazine’s History Expert.

Why “More”? Well, the first volume of his columns has sold out. Don’t miss out on Volume Two. A limited number of books are still available from the magazine's online store.

Inside, you can read about such memorable Memphis personalities as Sivad (WHBQ-TV’s “Monster of Ceremonies”), music man Berl Olswanger (shown at top), toy man and television host Happy Hal, beloved restaurateur Pappy Sammons, and many more.

Local landmarks are here as well: Lakeland, Al’s Golfdom, the Fairgrounds Casino, Helen of Memphis, and the Crystal Shrine Grotto, to name a few. And Vance explores such oddities as the restaurant topped with a 14-foot statue of the owner’s head, Midtown’s “monkey man,” and the go-go dancers who caused a sensation with their “Gravy Train.”

If you’re a fan of Memphis history, and the offbeat and unusual people and places that make our city unique, you’ll want this book today.

It’s a bargain, Vance says, at only $24.99. Buy your copy today, and if you ask politely, Mr. Lauderdale will even autograph it for you:

Phone: 901.521.9000

Email: lynn@contemporary-media.com

Or visit the Memphis Magazine Store