Is THIS a Rare Photo of the Interior of the Luau?

I've mentioned the Luau — this city's first and only Polynesian-themed restaurant — about 987 times in my "Ask Vance" columns.

I know where it was (across from East High School) and who owned it (Dobbs House). I know about 4,675 people who have eaten there and remember it fondly.

And yet, I have never really found a high-quality photo of the distinctive exterior, or the tropical-themed interior.

So, look, I'm doing the best I can here, and even though I can't say this with absolute certainty, I believe this rather hum-drum photo shows the interior of the Luau, as it looked in 1971.

Now wait, I'm not saying the people shown here are "hum-drum." Far from it. In fact, the students at East High School voted Debra Neil and Bruce Warrington the "Most Attractive" students at the school, and who am I to argue? (Even so, I would like to ask Bruce, wherever he may be today, about his unusual jacket, with buttons and straps going every which way.)

But even if it is the actual Luaa, it still doesn't show much, does it? I see a vaguely "Polynesian" look going on here, with the fancy rattan chair, the dark-paneled walls (which everyone seems to remember), and some thingamabobs behind Bruce that look like glass floats used by fishermen in the Pacific regions.

AND the restaurant was right across Poplar from East High School, so it makes sense that the yearbook photographer wouldn't venture too far, in his search for an attractive setting for the "Most Attractive" students.

So, maybe it's a shot of the Luau, and maybe it's not. Just keep in mind that I'm looking for other (and better) ones, okay?

PHOTO COURTESY EAST HIGH SCHOOL