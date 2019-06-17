Does Anybody Recognize (or Remember) These Actresses from a 1958 Production of "Kiss Me Kate"?

Digging through a box of dusty old 35mm slides at a local estate sale, I came across these colorful images, and wanted to share them.

I also wanted to see if anybody has dim memories of their parents, grandparents, or maybe even even great-grandparents playing a role in a 1958 production of Kiss Me Kate.

I know the date and the name of the play, because that's all that was scribbled on the box of slides — "Kiss Me Kate 1958" — so that's all I can tell you.

But gosh, look at the elaborate costumes and — let's face it — the truly bizarre makeup. This was quite a production, wherever it was.

So, readers, I ask you this: where was it??