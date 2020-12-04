Cap’n Bill Killebrew

× Expand photo courtesy special collections, university of memphis libraries

Happy Hal and Trent Wood were the big stars of children's TV in Memphis, but I certainly hope you also remember Capn’ Bill Killebrew.

He was never the “captain” of anything; he just liked the way it sounded. Killebrew was born in 1911. In the 1940s, he worked as a draftsman for Memphis Light, Gas and Water, and one day the new WMC-TV station hired Killebrew to create on-screen pictures for a music show called Spinning Images. About this time, after he became the advertising manager for Hart’s Bakery, Channel 5 let him host a children’s show called Hartoon Time.

This was the beginning of a long career on television featuring half a dozen different shows that basically followed the same format: a “peanut gallery” of children that he would interview and draw, interspersed with movies and cartoons. Then came Scatter’s World, which Killebrew “co-hosted” with a mischievous chimpanzee that he claimed “was smarter than some of the people I know.” (If I'm not mistaken, Scatter was later purchased by a fellow by the name of Elvis Presley.)

Killebrew was so popular that he set up a booth at Libertyland and the Mid-South Fair and told reporters that he drew more than 5,000 caricatures one year alone. He even visited nursing homes and drew pictures for the residents. He was quite a guy. Cap’n Bill passed away on January 14, 1987, at the age of 75 and was laid to rest in his hometown of Dresden, Tennessee.

