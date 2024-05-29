Ask Vance: Blackard’s Grocery

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MEMPHIS PUBLIC LIBRARIES Before supermarkets and big-box retailers, Memphians shopped at small neighborhood markets like Blackard’s.

Dear Vance: When I attended Treadwell High School, my family shopped at a neighborhood market called Blackburn’s. I’ve located no information on this business, nor can I find the old store when I drive around that area. Can you help? — E.M., Nashville

Dear E.M.: It’s no surprise you had trouble. The store’s name was Blackard, not Blackburn, and no trace remains of the building today — only a vacant lot at the southwest corner of Given and Holmes. Here’s the story. It’s complicated, so take notes as you go along.

When Anthony Blackard moved to Memphis from Potts Camp, Mississippi, in 1918, he brought along his family, who would establish a grocery dynasty that would survive for half a century. He began with Blackard & Son (the son being 45-year-old Edward), a small market at 789 Eastmoreland, with the family living above the tiny grocery. Within two years, the store moved to 224 South Dunlap, and then two years later to 940 Vance. By 1924, customers shopped at Edward Blackard’s Grocery. Anthony, who had started it all, was no longer listed in city directories; I presume he passed away or returned to Mississippi.

Joining Edward in the grocery business during the 1930s was his son, Claude, who worked as a clerk. The entire family, including the mother, Beulah, and another son, Bernard, found a home at 940 Lamar. Pay attention to Claude and Bernard; they team up later.

Other Blackards had joined them in Memphis, but since they didn’t sell groceries, I won’t clutter this already complicated history with their adventures. You’ll have to check out The History of the Potts Camp Blackards in America from your local library.

By 1940, the various Blackards, possibly weary of running their own establishment, with all the promotions, advertising, purchasing, and other business matters that entailed, joined the fledgling Pick-Way food chain. Not Pic-Pac, but Pick-Way, a name that probably confused customers, who were already shopping at Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Liberty Cash, Cash-Saver, and other markets all over town. Pick-Way apparently couldn’t keep up with the competition. Even though Blackard’s Grocery, at 847 Arkansas, was listed as Pick-Way Store #1 in city directories, the chain only had one link, since it never opened a Store #2.

Even so, young Claude became manager, and Edward worked as the store’s meat-cutter. The Blackards remained with Pick-Way until 1949, when they opened their own place, Blackard’s Grocery and Market, the building you see here, at 3283 Given, six blocks north of Summer. They didn’t need to build a store; instead, they moved into a small brick grocery that a fellow named William French opened in 1932, when the Highland Heights neighborhood was first being developed. That back portion, to the right in the photo, was rented out to store employees over the years.

After more than 35 years selling groceries, Edward passed away in 1954, at age 81. Here’s why I asked you to pay attention: Joining Claude in the family business was his brother Bernard (Edward’s other son), who had been working here for a local food wholesaler.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MEMPHIS PUBLIC LIBRARIES Another view of the store, apparently taken the same day, based on the cars parked along Holmes. The bicycle in the first picture is also visible here. Note the "SUPER MARKET" addition on the south side of the building.

The Blackards must have been a close-knit family. Not only did the two brothers work for the same store, they lived on the same street; Edward and Beulah lived at 534 S. Reese, and Claude and Ruth lived at 550 S. Reese. Bernard bought a home only one block over, at 474 S. Alexander.

In 1964, the Blackards made another strategic move, joining the fast-growing Fairway Grocery chain, with more than 20 of “The Friendliest Stores in Town!” Their newspaper advertising was certainly friendly. A half-page ad from October 1, 1964, proclaimed: “We are proud to announce that Blackard Brothers have joined the Fairway Food Stores Organization, where they can better supply you with nationally advertised brands. For the past 15 years, Blackard Brothers have enjoyed serving their many friends and customers at 3283 Given, and will strive to merit your continued confidence with Better Service, Better Values, and Quality Foods.”

Did you notice the store name had changed — again? Yes, the business was now called Blackard Brothers Fairway Food Store #1. Another ad urged customers, “Come in! Get Acquainted!” Every Friday, the Fairway stores offered “storewide specials — free food baskets — free prizes — and Garber’s Ice Cream served free, so BRING THE CHILDREN.”

But time marches on, as they say. In 1969, the Blackards sold their grocery business. Bernard retired and, according to some accounts, moved to California, and Claude took a job as a distributor for Troxler Hosiery. The various family members still living on Reese and Alexander passed away over the years, with Claude dying in 1985.

The old store became Quon’s Grocery, and then had other owners over the years. I don’t know exactly when it came down, but a Google street view from 2007 showed it looking abandoned and rather forlorn. That corner is just a patch of grass today. I guess there’s no point in bringing the children to see that.

