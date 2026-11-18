× Expand photograph courtesy special collections / university of memphis libraries Our city’s Little Sister of Liberty in Overton Park in 1965.

Dear Vance: Is it true that a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty once stood in Overton Park? — E.F., Memphis.

Dear E.F.: Yes, it is indeed true. And if that answer surprises you, what surprises me is that the Lauderdale family had nothing to do with it — though we have contributed to this city in so many other ways, with schools, streets, libraries, observatories, and of course, this magazine column, which enlightens and educates as many as a dozen readers.

Everyone, I hope, learned in school that Liberty Enlightening the World, a 350-foot-tall sculpture (including the base) crafted by Frederic Bartholdi in 1886, was a gift to this country from France, and greets visitors to America from its perch on what is now called Liberty Island in the New York City harbor.

Not so well known, it seems, are the hundreds of nearly nine-foot-tall versions placed in cities across America from 1949 to 1951, thanks to the efforts of a Boy Scout leader in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack Whitaker was a wealthy businessman and commissioner for the Kansas City Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. According to various sources, he had seen — and was dismayed by — a chicken-wire replica of the Statue of Liberty at a state fair in Iowa. It wasn’t carved out of butter, which seems to be what people do at Midwest state fairs, but he thought our country deserved better.

Knowing that the Boy Scouts (founded by Lord Robert Baden Powell in England in 1907) were searching for a dramatic way to celebrate their 40th anniversary in this country, he envisioned smaller, durable, and authentic versions of the Statue of Liberty. He contacted the Friedly-Voshardt Company, metalworkers in Chicago, who could create replicas for sale to communities for $300 (about $4,100 today), and the Scouting leadership agreed this was the perfect anniversary tribute, calling the nationwide program “The Crusade to Strengthen the Arm of Liberty.”

According to ScoutingMagazine.org, Whitaker put up $3,500 of his own money for the design and casting of the prototype. In early 1949, the company began producing the replicas, each 8.5 feet tall, made from thin sheets of copper (“about the thickness of a nickel”) wrapped around a wooden frame. They weighed close to 300 pounds, and Whitaker hoped that cities would be eager to purchase them — though they would be responsible for constructing a suitable base.

“With the faith and courage of their forefathers who made possible the freedom of these United States of America, THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA dedicate this replica of the Statue of Liberty as a pledge of everlasting fidelity and loyalty.”

It was only fitting that the first statue was unveiled on November 20, 1949, in Whitaker’s hometown of Kansas City, and that state quickly became home to 25 more.

The statues were officially called Little Sisters of Liberty and more than 200 found homes in city parks and outside schools, colleges, and government buildings. A website called LibertySisters.com is devoted to the location (and present condition) of each of these Little Sisters, which were eventually placed in 39 states, and even Guam, the Panama Canal Zone, and the Philippines.

Now, what strikes me as very strange is that this website — seemingly complete — shows not a single Little Sister of Liberty in the entire state of Tennessee. And yet, here’s visual proof that the Chickasaw Council, headquartered in Memphis, erected one of these in Overton Park. Actually, I should clarify that: The Scouts here didn’t actually pay for the local statue. The purchase was a generous gift from Arthur Bruce, president of the Bruce Hardwood Flooring Company, who had once served as president of the Chickasaw Council.

I should also mention that, based on Commercial Appeal coverage, Overton Park wasn’t the city’s first choice for the statue’s location. A group called the Scout Statue Committee argued that “the northeast corner of Poplar and Tucker would be the best site, but others seemed to think the lawn of the National Guard Armory at the Fairgrounds, where the Memphis Belle would be located, would be more suitable.”

At any rate, Memphis’s Little Sister of Liberty found a home in Overton Park, just north of Rainbow Lake, close to the zoo. The newspaper coverage didn’t go into detail about who, exactly, designed and constructed the base, but as you can see from this 1965 Memphis Press-Scimitar photograph, the statue stood on a modern eight-foot concrete foundation.

It’s hard to read here, but a bronze plaque bolted to the base reads: “With the faith and courage of their forefathers who made possible the freedom of these United States of America, THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA dedicate this replica of the Statue of Liberty as a pledge of everlasting fidelity and loyalty. The 40th Anniversary Crusade to Strengthen the Arm of Liberty — 1950.”

× Expand photograph by vance lauderdale The same statue (with a different base), after it was moved to Libertyland in 1976.

The official dedication took place on Sunday, November 12, 1950. It was a busy affair, which opened with a prayer by Scout Louis Pritchard, “who will be dressed in an Indian costume, and Troup 51 will give an Indian dance.” Following that, Alvin Tate, then president of the Chickasaw Council, spoke about American freedom and liberty, accompanied by a “guard of honor of 70 Scouts who were among the Jamboree troops who visited Valley Forge during the summer.”

An Eagle Scout, Robert Highgate Jr., unveiled the statue, now standing 18 feet high on its new base, and John Vesey, chairman of the Park Commission, made an acceptance address. The ceremony still wasn’t over. “John Pharr led Cub Scouts in the Scout Promise, older Boy Scouts took their oath, Explorer Post 79 presented the Colors, all those attending joined in the Pledge of Allegiance, and the benediction was given by Scout John McKinney.”

Oh, and the newspaper coverage — apparently determined to give credit to every company involved in this — mentioned that the statue had been erected by the local firm of W.L. Strange Contracting, and the public address system for the dedication had been provided by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. I think that pretty much covered it.

Now, if anybody has visited Overton Park lately and thought they had somehow overlooked our city’s little Statue of Liberty, there’s a good reason for that. It stood in the park for 26 years, but when Libertyland opened on July 4, 1976, the statue was relocated to the bicentennial-themed amusement park at the Fairgrounds. I hope to locate a photo showing how they moved this thing. Did they keep it upright in the bed of the moving truck, or lay it down? (Which somehow seems ... disrespectful, for some reason.)

By this time, unfortunately, more than half of the little replicas across the country had disappeared. ScoutingMagazine.org says, “No official count or record was kept of the project and, as the decades wore on, many of the little Statues of Liberty suffered the effects of time. Weather and vandalism took a toll. Spikes were broken from the crown and the torch-carrying arm often was damaged. While some cities faithfully restored the statues, others simply junked them.”

Many have survived, though. According to LibertySisters.com, a Statue of Liberty is still standing, looking good as new, outside the entrance to the Scotland County Courthouse in Memphis, Missouri. If our staff writer Alex Greene, who has written a fine series of travel features on other towns and cities in America that share our name, ever makes a second visit to Missouri, I’ll ask him to check on the Little Sister there.

But where is ours? Well, when Libertyland closed in 2005, to make way for a dramatic renovation of the Fairgrounds, newspapers devoted pages to the fate of the old Zippin-Pippin roller-coaster, which moved away to Green Bay, Wisconsin. But smaller rides and attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty and a reproduction of the Liberty Bell, weren’t even mentioned. And it seems the statue had deteriorated in its final years. A Commercial Appeal reader, in a 1986 letter to the editor, complained that she had visited Libertyland “and saw the disgraceful way it has been let go. The Statue of Liberty water was so full of fungi that even the ducks had sense not to go in it.”

So, I’m still searching for it. On its base, it stood 18 feet high. Without that foundation, the statue was eight feet tall. It’s not impossible, I suppose, that it could be in somebody’s Memphis backyard (or basement). I’m hoping this story will prompt a reader to tell me where.

Got a question for Vance?

Email: askvance@memphismagazine.com

Mail: Vance Lauderdale, Memphis Magazine, P.O. Box 1738, Memphis, TN 38101

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