Ask Vance: Victoria Station

Dear Vance: I remember a restaurant in southeast Memphis where your meals were served in railroad cars. What was the name of this establishment, and what happened to it? — G.H., Memphis.

Dear G.H.: The title of this month’s column provides your first answer. Now, let me try to fill the rest of the space here with details that will delight and entertain you, in my usual humble way.

Let me just say, from the beginning, that even though the Lauderdales were never involved in the restaurant industry, if I wanted to open a train-themed establishment, it would have made sense — to me, anyway — to use actual dining cars. But that’s not what the owners of Victoria Station had in mind. Maybe those were too hard to find, or too expensive. At any rate, they clustered old boxcars and a caboose around a central building which served as the lobby, filled the cars with booths and tables, tucked a spacious bar into the caboose, and then decorated their new restaurant with vintage British Railway posters, brass chandeliers, and other knickknacks one might find if they ventured into the “real” Victoria Station — the namesake passenger depot in the heart of London.

I’m sorry to tell you that the establishment here wasn’t unique. The ownership group — three Cornell University graduates who came up with the concept in 1969 — opened the first Victoria Station in San Francisco, and then built precisely 100 similar places around the country. Where did they manage to find all those railroad cars, I wonder?

The Memphis location opened at 2734 South Mendenhall sometime in 1976, but I can’t give you a more specific date. I’m disappointed that the newspapers of the day, which served as my main source for this longwinded story, apparently didn’t bother covering either the construction or the grand opening of our city’s Victoria Station. Wouldn’t you think hauling all those rickety boxcars down Mendenhall would be newsworthy? Did they lay down temporary tracks in the street, or carry them to the site on flatbeds and lift them into place with cranes? Either way, it’s not something you witness every day. The only visual I could find was the postcard you see here.

At any rate, the first ads for the new restaurant started showing up in 1976, so let’s go with that date. They constantly touted their selection of steaks, seafood, prime rib, and other entrees, and told readers, “At Victoria Station, you can afford to eat, drink, and be merry.” And just in case diners forgot they were eating in railroad cars, ads always showed the boxcars or caboose and mentioned, “It’s an adventure in dining that will bring you back and back again.”

As I recall, the place was very popular, and even the Lauderdales dined there on occasion. Restaurant critics gave the place generally favorable reviews, but looking through the old newspapers, as I do, I noticed they always qualified their praise. Headline writers liked to pick up on the railroad theme, and for a 1980 review The Commercial Appeal titled their story this way: “Victoria Station can ride in style with usually flavorful food.” Usually? One year later, a follow-up review was similar: “Fare at Victoria Station was mostly on a tasty track.”

If the place were an actual railroad, and their promotions claimed that passengers “usually” or “mostly” arrived at their destination, I’m not sure I’d ride that train. Would you?

The newspaper ads often mentioned new specials, or reduced prices, even free meals for the kiddies. By 1982, though, I noticed they took on a new tone, trying harder than usual to bring in more customers. One listed “Eight Fresh, New Reasons to Visit Victoria Station” and the tagline was “It’s a fresh, new experience.” Apparently, the novelty of eating inside an old boxcar had worn off.

Then, in March 1987, the place abruptly closed, as did most of the others around the country. The Commercial Appeal finally ran a photo — showing the boxcars being dismantled here, with the caption noting they were “pulling out to travel to new owners” — without saying who, or where, those new owners might be. A few days later, a second story headlined, “Restaurant Derailed,” noted, “Victoria Station, the East Memphis restaurant made out of rail cars, closed quietly this week. The restaurant’s 30 employees were given a week’s notice of the closing. Reporters’ calls to the attorney who handled the sale were not returned.”

With the freight cars gone, the smaller, central building that had mainly served as a lobby remained. Within a few months, Cucos Mexican Restaurante refurbished that, removing all the railroad decor, and moved in. Other owners have put that busy corner at South Mendenhall and Fox Plaza to good use over the years, usually as a car dealership. It’s presently home to a Hertz rental center.

× Expand The back of the old postcard listed some of the chain’s 100 locations.

