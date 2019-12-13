A Mystery Airplane Crash

A reader just sent me this interesting email, and I turn to other readers in the hope they can solve this mystery:

Hi Vance, I came across some old photos in my Grandmother's things. She was born in Lewisburg, Mississippi, and then moved to Olive Branch. Her husband lived in Byhalia until they married, and then they lived in Olive Branch. They were born in the late 1890s. Not sure why she had them. We think they are possibly 1920s. I was wondering if you could help identify them. - Carol Allen

The pictures are old and faded, but you can clearly see the engine, propeller, and wheel of an airplane that has crashed and broken into pieces in the middle of a town. Maybe it's even a larger city, but all I can see are houses in the background — no obvious landmarks that would provide a clue to the location. And there's not enough left of the airplane to identify the make or model, unless somebody recognizes that type of engine.

One photo (below) shows a garage that has collapsed onto an automobile, which seems to be a 1920s model, but that's about all I can glean from the images.

I have readers who are experts in just about everything. Perhaps one of them recognizes the location, and can provide more details about this accident? If so, please let me know.

Thank you for sharing the photos, Carol.