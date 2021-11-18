Gaylord Opryland Holiday Sweepstakes

Enter our Opryland Sweepstakes for your chance to win a holiday package!
Enter November 19-23. The winner will be notified November 24.
The package includes:
- Two night room accommodations for a family of 4.
- Admission to Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf.
- Admission to Tubing.
- One day admission to Soundwaves.
- All applicable taxes, resort fees and self-parking.
Package value over $1,100.
Valid Sun-Thu through December 30th.
For questions or problems please email Kristin@memphismagazine.com
