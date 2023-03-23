Memphis Scene Photo Contest Spring 2023

Spring has sprung so we want to see your best Spring pictures! We look for beauty and inspiration in what's right around us. If you've captured a local moment or scene that inspires you, show us what you love about Memphis by entering our Memphis Scene Photo Contest presented by I Love Memphis Blog!

Don't have a Spring photo you love? Don't worry. We will this contest FOUR times this year, one for each season!

Enter your favorite original picture (must be your own work) of your best Spring Memphis scenes from now until June 15th. Voting will be June 16-30.

The winner will receive:

1st place

Two-night stay at a downtown hotel.

$100 gift card to a local restaurant of your choice

Tickets to Sun Studios

2nd place

Tickets to The National Civil Rights Museum

Tickets to Stax Museum of American Soul

3rd place

4 Malco movie tickets

Also, the winning photos (and maybe some honorable mentions) will be published in the August issue of Memphis magazine!

For questions or problems please email Kristin@memphismagazine.com