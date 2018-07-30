Stubby Clapp

This is the ballplayer who always did a backflip when he went to his position at second base. Now, Clapp is manager of the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. He led the club to the 2017 Pacific Coast League championship in his first year at the helm, winning more games (97) than any Memphis professional team since 1932. He was named PCL’s Manager of the Year and Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America. As a player, he was a member of the Redbirds’ 2000 PCL champions. The native of Windsor, Ontario, played in 23 games for the Cardinals in 2001.