Steve Ehrhart

Since 1994, Ehrhart has been executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic, one of the oldest annual postseason games in college football, now in its 60th year. One of the highest-rated telecasts originating from Memphis, the game is broadcast nationally and internationally on ABC or ESPN. The annual economic impact of the game is estimated at between $23 million and $25 million. This year’s game will be played on Monday, December 31, 2018 (kickoff 2:45 p.m.), between teams from the SEC and Big 12. A captain and quarterback of his football team at Colorado College, he earned a scholarship for law school and went on to represent athletes and coaches in legal practice. He also served as executive director of the USFL, president/GM of the Memphis Showboats, commissioner of the World Basketball League, and president of the Colorado Rockies.