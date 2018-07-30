Russ Williams

You may not know his name, but you’ve seen his company’s work. Williams is CEO of Archer Malmo, the brand communications agency founded in 1952 that has grown to become one of the largest independent agencies in the country, with more than 200 employees. He oversaw Archer Malmo’s acquisition of the Austin-based Tocquigny agency in 2015 and local creative boutique agency Combustion the following year. Under Williams’ leadership, Archer Malmo has been recognized by Advertising Age and others as a “Best Place to Work” and has been frequently named to the “Inc. 5000” lists of the fastest-growing private companies in America. A 25-year veteran of strategic action and an avid supporter of the downtown Memphis creative community, he is the recipient of the Memphis chapter of the American Advertising Federation 2016 Silver Medal Award and was named the 2016 “CEO of the Year” by Inside Memphis Business.