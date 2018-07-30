Ruby Bright

“I believe in developing people,” says Bright, executive director and chief administrative officer of the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Her goals are lofty and she persists: Since 2004, Bright’s leadership has helped the City of Memphis leverage $120 million in federal HOPE VI grants by raising nearly $10 million to support case-management services for more than 3,200 former public-housing families. She oversaw the launch of the Vision 2020 Strategic Plan that focuses on reducing poverty in ZIP code 38126, one of the nation’s poorest areas. She’s recognized for her expertise in strategic leadership, community relations, operational management, marketing, and fund development. Bright previously served as board chair of the Women’s Funding Network, an organization of Women’s Funds from around the world. Leadership awards include the 2016 Memphis Heritage Trailblazers Award, the 2017 One Smart Cookie Award, and the 2017 Shining Star Award for Empowerment of Women and Children from the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women.