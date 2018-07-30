Richard Shadyac Jr.

Shadyac has served as president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, since 2009. The organization is supported by 10 million donors and one million volunteers. He has led ALSAC to become the top healthcare charity in the country and the top not-for-profit healthcare brand, with 31,000 fundraising activities held annually, including the FedEx St. Jude Classic and St. Jude Memphis Marathon. His recent awards include being named 2016 CEO of the Year by Inside Memphis Business and receiving the 2017 Ellis Island Medal of Honor. Shadyac also serves as the board chairman of Memphis Tomorrow.