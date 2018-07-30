Phil Trenary

Nobody keeps his eye on the big picture in business like Trenary, the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber since 2014. Under his leadership, the Chamber’s mission is focused on growing jobs and investment in the Memphis community. Since 2014, the Chamber has recruited or retained 29,837 jobs and more than $3 billion in capital investment through economic development efforts. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched the Chairman’s Circle, a visionary leadership body dedicated to moving Memphis forward through immediate advocacy efforts and long-term strategic initiatives. The group launched EPIcenter, a hub for local entrepreneurial efforts, and helped fund the Memphis 3.0 Plan. In 2017, he guided an overall organizational effort to increase members’ spending with women- and minority-owned businesses and locally owned small businesses by 300 contracts each. The membership surpassed that goal by 235 percent and 348 percent, respectively.