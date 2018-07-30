Patrick Lawler

Since 1980, Lawler has served as CEO of Youth Villages, which has grown from serving 25 youth daily to offering hope to more than 26,000 young people each year as one of the largest private providers of services to troubled children and their families in the country. During his tenure, he has established specialized treatment programs involving more than 3,000 employees in 74 locations across 16 states. Lawler began his career as a counselor at Tall Trees Guidance School at age 18 and then worked at the Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County for five years before becoming CEO of Youth Villages. He is a frequent guest lecturer at Harvard Business School and Columbia University. The White House has cited Youth Villages as an example of “effective, innovative nonprofits” that are “high-impact, result-oriented” organizations. In 2016, Lawler was named a “Master Entrepreneur” by the Memphis Society of Entrepreneurs.