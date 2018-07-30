Nancy Coffee

As president and CEO of New Memphis, Coffee magnetizes the city for talented professionals. The organization’s mission is to attract, develop, activate, and retain talent for a more vital and prosperous city. It serves the complete spectrum of leaders, from college student to CEO. Coffee was previously vice president of ArtsMemphis and served as program officer at the Council on Foreign Relations. She was educated at Dartmouth, the London School of Economics, and the University of Chicago. She is a board member of the Daily Memphian, Greater Memphis Chamber, LeMoyne-Owen College, and Fogelman College of Business and Economics Advisory.