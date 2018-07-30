Mike Norvell

One of the youngest coaches in the country (age 37 in October), Norvell brought a lot of joy to town last year as head football coach at the University of Memphis. He led the Tigers to a 10-3 record in 2017 and a ranking of 25th in the final AP poll. The season included a seven-game winning streak and first-place finish in the American Athletic Conference’s West Division. The Tigers set a program record with 592 points (45.5 per game) and played in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time (losing to Iowa State). His two-year record at Memphis: 18-8. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Arizona State and played collegiately at Central Arkansas where he left the program as the career leader in receptions. Norvell has signed a five-year, $13 million contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.