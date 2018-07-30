Meri Armour

As president and CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital since 2007, when she joined the organization, Armour has helped oversee Le Bonheur’s $100 million fundraising campaign, completion of a $340 million hospital, and recruitment of some of the country’s most sought-after physicians and staff. Le Bonheur has been named one of the “Best Children’s Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report multiple times. Armour received the 2008 Children’s Hospital Association Advocacy Award, was named Communicator of the Year by the Memphis chapter of the Public Relations Society of America in 2009, and received the Ruby R. Wharton Award in 2014. Armour, who is also a registered nurse, has been named a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.