Marc Gasol

It’s fair to say that this three-time All-Star center of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise is also the team’s backbone. Gasol has been a member of seven straight playoff teams for the Griz (2011-17). He was named the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and named first-team All-NBA for the 2014-15 season. He ranks second in franchise history in games played (716) and rebounds (5,487) and tops in points (10,850). The 33-year-old averaged 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. He was originally acquired in a 2008 trade that sent brother Pau to the Los Angeles Lakers.