Kathy Bates

The winner of the 1991 Best Actress Oscar for her role as a deranged fan in Stephen King’s Misery. Bates began her acting career at White Station High School. She made her film debut in 1971’s Taking Off, received Oscar nominations for Primary Colors and About Schmidt, and an Emmy nomination for HBO series Six Feet Under. She is also well-known for her roles in Fried Green Tomatoes, Titanic, and Revolutionary Road. In 2009 Bates played Michael Oher’s tutor in the Oscar-winning blockbuster The Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock as Memphis mom LeAnne Tuohy. She won an Emmy for her memorable guest performance as the ghost of Charlie Sheen’s character in a 2012 episode of Two and a Half Men. More recently, she co-starred in the television series, American Horror Story: Coven, winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Delphine LaLaurie and was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ethel Darling in the following season, American Horror Story: Freak Show. In 2016, she was presented a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bates recently completed On the Basis of Sex, a biopic about former Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and is working on several movies in 2018, including The Highwaymen, The Laureate, and A Patriot.