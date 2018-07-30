After a four-month search, the Downtown Memphis Commission named Jennifer Oswalt president in November 2017. The DMC is tasked with promoting the development of downtown businesses and enterprises. Oswalt joined the DMC as CFO in 2015 after serving in the same role at Contemporary Media (parent company of Memphis magazine). A native Memphian, she graduated from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee and is a past co-chair for the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. The DMC has announced a partnership with Canadian firm Stantec for a comprehensive master plan to further boost downtown Memphis.