Jen Andrews

Visionaries know when to jump on an opportunity, and that’s what Andrews did after graduating with a B.A. in English literature from Rhodes College in 2006. She became the first official employee of the Shelby Farms Park Alliance and two years ago was named CEO of the renamed Shelby Farms Park Conservancy. She led branding and communications for the Conservancy before assuming leadership of the $75 million capital campaign for park improvements, including the Shelby Farms Greenline, Woodland Discovery Playground, and Heart of the Park — the expansion of Patriot Lake (now Hyde Lake) from 52 to 80 acres, a new visitor center, lakeside pavilions, event center, restaurant, kayak and canoe rental, water playground, and pedestrian promenade.