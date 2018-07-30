J.B. Bickerstaff

As head coach of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, Bickerstaff got the hot potato upon the dismissal of David Fizdale in November 2017. After a 7-12 start under Fizdale, the team went 15-48 with Bickerstaff coaching on an interim basis and dealing with the Griz playing the majority of the season without injured point guard Mike Conley. Bickerstaff previously coached the Houston Rockets as interim in 2015-16, posting a record of 37-34. His coaching career began in 2004 as an assistant with the Charlotte Bobcats. The son of former NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, he played collegiately at Oregon State and Minnesota. Bickerstaff is the ninth coach of the team since the Grizzlies moved here in 2001.