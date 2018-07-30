Gina Sweat

The first woman to command the Memphis Fire Department, Sweat, whose title is director of fire services, was promoted in January 2016 — one of only five women in the United States to serve as a city fire chief. She originally joined the department in 1992, promoted to lieutenant in 1998 and battalion chief in 2001. She was named division chief in 2008. Sweat is a graduate of Freed-Hardeman University where she also played basketball. She earned a master’s degree in strategic leadership from the University of Memphis in 2013.