Fred Jones

The annual football contest between Jackson State University and Tennessee State University has been going on since 1990 thanks to Jones, president of Summitt Management Corporation, an entertainment consulting firm. As founder of the annual Southern Heritage Classic, he put together a weekend of events culminating in the big game played annually the second Saturday in September at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (September 8, 2018). The game has averaged more than 50,000 in attendance since it was first held. Jones is a recipient of the 2010 Authur S. Holmon Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Memphis. In 2014 he received a Music Business Award from the W.C. Handy Heritage Awards. He was added to the Beale Street Brass Note Walk of Fame in 2010 and received a Key to the City from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in 2017.