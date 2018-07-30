Dr. Scott Morris

This ordained Methodist minister is the founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable healthcare for uninsured working people and their families. Thanks to financial support from foundations, churches, corporations, and individuals — along with the volunteer help of doctors, nurses, dentists, and others — the organization has grown to become the largest faith-based healthcare organization of its type in the country. Church Health has served 70,000 patients since inception without any government funding. Morris is the author of several books, including God, Health, and Happiness. He recently oversaw the organization’s move to Crosstown Concourse, which allowed Church Healthto expand its facilities for wellness programs with additions like a teaching kitchen and creative movement studio.