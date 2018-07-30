Dr. James Downing

The CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since July 2014, Downing is the architect of the hospital’s six-year plan to expand clinical care and research programs in Memphis and around the world. Research has focused on better understanding of the genetics of childhood cancer. He was instrumental in launching the Pediatric Cancer Genome Project and ensuing clinical genomics project, which TIME magazine called one of 2012’s top 10 medical breakthroughs. The next year, Downing was named a finalist for TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.