Darrell Smith

Top international golfers will be coming to TPC Southwind starting next year and the guy in charge will be Smith, as executive director of the World Golf Championships-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational. He was formerly tournament director of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (FESJC). One of four annual WGC events in the world, the new tournament moves from Akron, Ohio, to Memphis in July 2019 for four days of competition, when it will take the place of the FESJC on the Memphis sports calendar. The total purse will be $10 million and Memphis joins Shanghai, Mexico City, and Austin, Texas, as host cities of WGC events. Smith was originally hired as FESJC operations coordinator in 2005, not long after graduating from the University of Tennessee.