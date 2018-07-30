Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway

The greatest basketball player to emerge from Memphis is now head coach of the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. Hardaway succeeds Tubby Smith after two years of sagging attendance at FedExForum. He started building his legend at Treadwell High School, followed by a consensus All-American as a junior (1992-93) at then-Memphis State. A four-time All-Star with NBA’s Orlando Magic, and twice named first-team All-NBA, Hardaway coached East High School to three consecutive state championships (2016-18). In his first month as Tiger coach, he landed a pair of prized local recruits in Alex Lomax (East) and Tyler Harris (Cordova). He also won a gold medal as a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic basketball team.