Alan Lightman

The grandson of M.A. Lightman, patriarch of the family that owns Malco Theatres, Lightman is a novelist, essayist, physicist, and educator. He is the author of such works as the best-selling Einstein’s Dreams (1993), The Diagnosis (a finalist for the 2000 National Book Award), Reunion(2003), Mr. G: A Novel about the Creation (2012), The Accidental Universe (2014), The Screening Room (2015), and, more recently, Searching for Stars on an Island in Maine (2018). He is professor of the practice of the humanities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and was the first professor at MIT to receive a joint appointment in the sciences and the humanities. Lightman received his A.B. degree in physics from Princeton University in 1970, a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the California Institute of Technology in 1974, and he has received five honorary degrees. In 2003 he founded the Harpswell Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower a new generation of women leaders in Cambodia and the developing world, specifically through housing, education, and leadership training.