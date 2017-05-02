Winner Announced for the 2017 Fiction Contest

Hannah Heath Johnson has been named the winner of the 2017 Memphis magazine Short Fiction Contest for her story, “Sketches.” Hannah lives in Heber Springs, Arkansas, where she is an English instructor at the Heber Springs campus of Arkansas State University-Beebe. She grew up in Wynne, Arkansas, where she first developed a fascination with writing about relationships that simmer over decades. She holds an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Memphis and, after spending nearly 10 years in the Memphis area, she and her husband are raising their two children with a healthy love for the Grizzlies.

Hannah’s work has been recognized by Glimmer Train and Narrative magazines, and has appeared in Windhover and The Front Porch. “Sketches” will appear in the June issue of Memphis.