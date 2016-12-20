Who To See & Where To Be this New Year’s Eve

Who needs a drink? With 2016 in the rear-view, we could all blow off some steam. Whether you’ve got a wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket or you’re heading into 2017 counting pennies, there’s a variety of ways to ring in the New Year. We’ve gathered some of the standout events happening New Year's Eve — all you’ve got to do is be there.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Thomas Hawk

1) Beale Street

The historic strip will be alive with fireworks, dancing, and music outside and from club to club. Locals Southern Avenue and bluesman Bobby Rush will ring in the new year around 9 p.m. on an outdoor stage at Fourth Street and Beale.

Free. Beale Street. 901-526-0117.

2) Hard Rock Cafe

Keeping with annual tradition, the Hard Rock will drop a 10-foot D’Angelico guitar over Beale Street at midnight. A concert honoring Willie Mitchell and Royal Studios will feature William Bell, STAX Records artist and Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductee Tamika "Big Baby" Goodman, Al Kapone, and more.

7 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission. $150 VIP pass, $250 VIP couple.

126 Beale Street. 901-529-0007.

3) Jerry Lee Lewis Café & Honky Tonk

Jerry Lee Lewis will ring in the new year at the Beale Street club that shares his name. Jason James will open the show and The Killer will follow. Tickets are going fast.

8 p.m. 310 Beale Street.

4) New Daisy Theatre

Daisyland, The New Daisy Theatre’s EDM dance club, will take the party into the early morning. At Blackout II, there will be complimentary cocktails on the house and a champagne toast at midnight — when the lights go dark until 5 a.m.

9 p.m. $50-$100. 330 Beale Street. 901-525-8981.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Heath Cajandig

5) Peabody Hotel

This year's annual party will be hosted throughout the Peabody Hotel’s grand lobby and mezzanine with Hollywood, Seeing Red, and DJ Mark Anderson playing in the continental ballroom. The Rene Koopman Duo will perform in the corner bar. VIP passes include access to the Stella Artois VIP Lounge, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, Stella Artois, and valet parking.

8 p.m.-2 a.m. $40-$150. 149 Union Avenue. 901-529-4000.

6) Madison Hotel

The Madison Hotel’s second annual White Party will rain confetti and a cascade of balloons over a light-up LED dance floor. DJ Moises will perform and complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served. Drink tickets will be sold at the door with three bars spread across the hotel.

10 p.m.-1 a.m. $50. 79 Madison Avenue. 901-333-1200.

7) Overton Square

Overton Square will host a free neighborhood concert to kick off the night. Hosted by Alexis Grace, the show will feature Star and Micey as well as John Paul Keith and the 145s.

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Free. 2101 Madison Avenue.

8) Cadre Building

You can catch Lord T & Eloise, DJ Wick-It, The Instigator, and DJ Jordan Rogers at the Cadre Building’s Exhalation Party. Two ice luges will be on site, and balloons will drop at midnight. All proceeds will benefit the Memphis Songwriters Association.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. $50-$100. 149 Monroe Avenue. 901-544-9103.

9) Hi-Tone

Quintron and Miss Pussycat, Nots, Benni, and DJ Cren$haw will perform.

9 p.m. $20. 412-414 N. Cleveland. 901-278-8663.

× Expand Photo by Ronnie Booze

10) Bar DKDC

Marcella and Her Lovers will perform with surprise special guests.

9 p.m. 964 S. Cooper. 901-272-0830.