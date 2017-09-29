What’s Going On?

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Ralf Smallkaa

Friday, September 29th - Trevor Noah at the Orpheum

Join The Daily Show host Trevor Noah this Friday at the Orpheum Theatre as he comically recounts his turbulent yet quirky life growing up in post-apartheid South Africa. His whimsical social and political commentary will be nothing short of entertaining, so be sure not to miss out. Hurry and pick up your tickets here. They’re running out fast.

Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1st - Fall Ball at Cherry Place

For the hippies at heart, this three-day festival is full of unique activities, including yoga and meditation, bonfires, music, dancing, food, children’s activities, and fun. A long list of bands are playing, including Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, Happy Lemmy, and Sweet Tea Jubilee. This festival takes place at Cherry Place in Waterford, MS. So bring a tent and come revel in peace, love, and happiness for the weekend. For more info, click here.

Saturday, September 30th - Wine on the River at Mud Island River Park

This Saturday, the world’s vineyards come to Memphis. Here, you can sample a variety of red and white wines and match them with a selection of local foods. Apparently, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy is making the rounds this weekend, because they are playing this event in addition to Fall Ball. Other musical acts include Young Petty Thieves and the Marcus Malone Band. Proceeds will benefit Youth Villages. For more info, check out the official webpage here.

Sunday, October 1st - Sam Outlaw at Levitt Shell

This Sunday, watch Sam Outlaw pour his heart out at Levitt Shell. His music encompasses sentimental lyrics and mellow “SoCal Country” tunes. Click here for more info.

Monday, October 2nd - Memphis Grizzlies first preseason game against Orlando Magic at FedExForum

Get dressed in your blues and golds and come on out to FedExForum next Monday to root for the Grizzlies as they grind against Orlando Magic in their first preseason game this year. Click here for tickets.

Tuesday, October 3rd - Portugal. The Man at Minglewood Hall

Indie rock band Portugal. The Man will be playing before an exuberant crowd next Tuesday at Minglewood Hall. How do I know the crowd will be excited? Because I know I will be. Right now, they’re touring across Europe, then on to Memphis with one other city between, to promote their latest album Woodstock that was inspired by one of the band member’s father’s old Woodstock ticket. Get your tickets here.