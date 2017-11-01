Walking on Water

Here comes the Riverline.

A Downtown Memphis Commission board was slated to review designs Wednesday for a new trail that will connect the Memphis riverfront from Mud Island to Big River Crossing.

The Riverline project comes from the Riverfront Development Corp. (RDC). The group wants to post a series of wayfinding signs, interpretive markers, spheres, murals, and more to connect existing assets along the river to create a comprehensive trail system.

The Riverline project would also drinking fountains, park benches, and trash cans along the route. The project would also connect Martyrs Park and Big River Crossing with a new sidewalk along Channel 3 Drive.

If the Design Review Board approves the project, expect to see elements of the Riverline project installed over the coming months. Next, the RDC hopes to use the Riverline project to help build east/west connections between the Downtown core and the riverfront.

Here are some of the signs and markers that will likely begin to pop up along the Memphis riverfront: